Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: David, Christmas’ deal







Where are things right now on the Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feeds? We know that there is an eviction coming on Thursday, but some players are already starting to look ahead.

Take, for example, Christmas. It’s pretty fair to say that she has not come off as the most likable player in the world, but she’s been strong for her Committee alliance all season. To some extent she still is, but she’s starting to look elsewhere. Hence, a conversation that she had with David last night. In it, she promised to tell Da’Vonne the truth behind the vote this past week in her goodbye message, at least so long as David promised to keep her safe for the next couple of weeks — especially if she gets power. That’s something that David was fine to agree to.

Ultimately, we think David is still going to do whatever he deems necessarily to stick around — he may not go after some of the guys right away, but maybe Dani will be in trouble after she placed him on the block. Nicole was the one who really duped him, and if he’s smart, he will avoid putting up Kevin at all costs. If he gets nominated, Kevin goes and there is no way around it — he just can’t burn his Head of Household over someone like Kevin. There’s still time.

For now, it still does appear like Da’Vonne is going to be the one evicted this Thursday — we haven’t seen evidence that makes us suggest that anything otherwise is going to happen.

