The Amazing Race 32: New details unveiled ahead of premiere







Are you ready for the premiere of The Amazing Race 32 on CBS October 14? Leading up to it, the network has officially shared a few more details!

Take, for example, your first look at the cast above! Production on this season actually happened well over a year before the onset of the pandemic, so there was no interruption to filming. The majority of the cast are not familiar faces, but you may recognize a couple of people here — former NFL players Gary Barnidge and DeAngelo Williams are one team, and Olympic hurdlers Kellie Wells-Brinkley and LaVonne Idlette made up another. These two could go far, but you also have to remember that being athletes does not always mean that you are going to do well on this show.

The list of countries that is being visited for this coming season is pretty expansive, including France, Germany, Kazakhstan, Brazil, and eventually Trinidad and Tobago. The modern era of the race doesn’t travel as much as the early seasons, but they still allow teams to see some cool stuff.

In a statement, Bertram van Munster, co-creator and Executive Producer, had the following to say about the new season:

“Elise and I created The Amazing Race 20 years ago as a way to bring the expansive beauty of the world into audiences’ living rooms in an exciting way. This year has been a challenge for everyone and we hope this season, during which Race will reach the remarkable milestone of 1 million miles traveled around the world, helps satisfy viewers’ wanderlust. We look forward to when we can all travel again!”

Season 33 of The Amazing Race will come at some point in the future. It was shutdown midway due to the pandemic, and we have no idea at present what will become of it — traveling around from country to country is not easy in this current climate.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Amazing Race right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Amazing Race 32?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







