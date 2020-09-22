Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Nicole’s debate







Do you tell the truth, or do you not tell the truth? That is one of the biggest questions facing Nicole in the Big Brother 22 All-Stars game right now.

We should start by noting that this is very much a disaster of her own making, given that Nicole decided that she was going to pretend as though she voted to keep Ian and evict Tyler. Because of this, she’s caused a very personal rift to happen with Da’Vonne and David, and it’s something that Da’Vonne wants answers on if she is evicted from the game. (Remember that Tyler opted to not use the Veto at the Ceremony earlier today.)

So now, Nicole is in a position where she has to figure out if she wants to come clean before the show airs on Thursday and Da’Vonne is gone. Da’Vonne made it very clear to Nicole this afternoon that she wanted to know the truth, and Nicole insisted that she is being honest. (She wasn’t.) After Da’Vonne left the room, Nicole then turned to the camera and proclaimed that she had to tell the truth. Dani later tried to convince her otherwise, saying that there could be a better time later to spill the beans.

In the end, the question that we’re left to wonder here is whether or not Da’Vonne will ever forgive Nicole if she learns about this after the fact. It’s easy to say that Big Brother is just a game and that personal stuff doesn’t matter, but this is a show that does dramatically impact people’s lives. Things get a little bit complicated.

