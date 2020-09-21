NCIS: New Orleans season 7 filming officially underway







NCIS: New Orleans season 7 could premiere on CBS at some point later this fall, and today, we are very much pleased to report some rather-great news! Filming for the CBS series is officially underway in the Big Easy, and that is something to be excited for as we await the cast and crew coming back on-screen.

In a new post on Twitter (see below), executive producer Christopher Silber confirmed that they are back to work! There isn’t a whole lot of other insight presented within this photo, though it does serve as a reminder that masks are going to be prevalent throughout the series behind the scenes. Cast members will likely be wearing them the majority of the time they are on set (save for when they are filming certain scenes), and the crew will wear them and other protective equipment.

It’s already been confirmed that NCIS: New Orleans is going to kick things off with an episode that will take place in the earlier days of the global health crisis, meaning that this show is going to reference things from the real world the past several months. We can’t say for certain that it is going to focus on headlines for the entirety of the season, but they will be there. The goal here, more than likely, is to present a story that is escapist, but also relevant and allows viewers to get a different perspective. We know that there is something comforting that comes from seeing Pride and the rest of the team back on-screen.

Hopefully, over the next few weeks we’ll get some more news when it comes to an NCIS: New Orleans season 7 premiere date — given the circumstances of the real world, we don’t think that CBS is going to rush things along.

Since mid-March when we had to shut down I’ve been waiting to announce: First day of shooting Season 7! Feels so good to type it! #NCISNOLA ⁦@CBSTVStudios⁩ ⁦@NCISNewOrleans⁩ ⁦@JanNash100⁩ pic.twitter.com/v6YQDZFxuI — christopher silber (@csilb) September 21, 2020

