





Is Dancing with the Stars new tonight on ABC? For those looking for an answer, we come bearing one within!

Want to get some more news on Dancing with the Stars in video form? Then check out the latest below! Once you watch, be sure to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our full show playlist.

Alas, the answer that we got is not necessarily a good one, as you’re going to be forced to wait another 24 hours to see the ballroom competition back on the air. Seemingly due to football (you know, the thing major networks prioritize over everything else), there is no new Dancing with the Stars on the air tonight. We don’t expect a ton of schedule shifts throughout the season, but not getting a new installment tonight is certainly a bummer.

If there is a silver lining for some of the Stars, it means that they are all going to get one more week to practice their next routines before hitting the floor. That’s important for people like Charles Oakley and Chrishell Stause, who each struggled to impress with their first performances straight out the gate. Carole Baskin was also pretty terrible, but we’re not sure that there is all that much in the way of hope for her out there. We’d say that she is going to be the first star eliminated, but that’s before you remember that she may have people voting for her just out of name recognition. Remember that Dancing with the Stars is not a show that always rewards good dancing; there are bad dancers who make it far sometimes, with Sean Spicer serving as a prime and very-recent example of that.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dancing with the Stars right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Dancing with the Stars coming up?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to keep checking back to score some other updates pertaining to the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







