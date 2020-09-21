LA’s Finest episode 2 spoilers: What’s next for the series on Fox?







Want to get a better sense of what’s coming on LA’s Finest episode 2 when it airs on Fox next week? Well, you will get a better sense of what’s next for Syd and McKenna within their journey.

For those of you who have show already within the Spectrum Originals world, you know what this story is and how it progresses onward. For Fox, this is a chance to see what they can get from this show. We are admittedly quite curious, given that there are a lot of people out there who have probably never seen this show before — but are well-aware of it because of Bad Boys and the ties that Gabrielle Union has to that franchise. (Season 2 has also premiered already, for those wondering.) We’ll see what the ratings are for the premiere tomorrow, but it is funny to think that this is typically when shows deliver their fall schedule.

Below, CarterMatt has the full LA’s Finest episode 2 synopsis with some more news on what lies ahead:

When a young woman’s murder is livestreamed on social media, Syd and McKenna must find the killer before he strikes again. Meanwhile, McKenna’s past collides with Syd’s search for Gabriel Knox in the all-new “Defiance” episode of L.A.’S FINEST airing Monday, Sept. 28 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LAF-102) (TV-14 D, L, V)

The merit of LA’s Finest being on the air right now is somewhat simple: They envision this as an opportunity to try and capture an audience when there isn’t much scripted programming on. It’s got big-name stars, a lot of action, and arguably its biggest competitor right now is Dancing with the Stars, which isn’t anything like it when it comes to either style or substance.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to LA’s Finest right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to LA’s Finest episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments below! Also, be sure to stick around for some other news — we will be bringing you some further coverage as everything progresses. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







