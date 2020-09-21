NCIS season 18 spoilers: Key Gibbs storyline will kick off premiere







NCIS season 18 is poised to start later this year barring some unforeseen problems. Interestingly enough, though, it’s going to kick off by focusing on the past more so than the present.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, co-showrunner Steven D. Binder confirms that the new season is going to pick up addressing where Gibbs was during the events of “Musical Chairs,” where he took off from the Squad Room for what was a secret, personal mission. This is something that Binder plans to give more info on over time: “We are going to pick up Season 18 with that mission that Gibbs was on, back in time … We’re in a pre-[pandemic] world for a little while.”

This is an interesting move for the show to make, as it is allowing the writers a chance to explore some things that will allow for more depth with Mark Harmon’s character — there’s a chance it involves the opioid ring that was first brought up in the season 16 finale “Daughters,” which wasn’t really brought up again save for a few little tidbits in season 17. This does also mean that the writers aren’t going to be in any hurry to offer up substantial progress updates on some other characters or key relationships.

Ultimately, seeing how this works is going to be an experiment that takes a little bit of time to figure out. We know that eventually this show is going to be fast-forwarding to where we are in the present, and eventually NCIS may need to take at least some issues head-on. This could just be a way to offer up a little bit of an escape for viewers at first, ones who are inundated with the health crisis left and right.

