The Walking Dead season 10 finale to premiere early on AMC+







The Walking Dead season 10 finale is getting closer and closer to premiering — as a matter of fact, it’ll be there before you know it on AMC’s premium service.

Today, AMC confirmed that on October 1, the long-awaited episode “A Certain Doom” is going to arrive on AMC+, which you can get more information on by heading over to the link here. As for official details about this episode, the network isn’t giving all that much away:

In the episode, “A Certain Doom,” Beta engages the final battle of the Whisperer War. THE WALKING DEAD is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Angela Kang, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, Dave Alpert, Joseph Incaprera and Denise Huth and is produced by AMC Studios.

In the event that you did not know already, “A Certain Doom” as an episode will lead into a handful of bonus episodes slated to air next year. Following that, you have a mammoth 24-episode final season that is going to set the stage for the end of the show. There are a lot of great things to look forward to within this franchise, and that is without even thinking about the upcoming spin-off featuring Daryl and Carol. There is also still The Walking Dead: World Beyond, which is also arriving early on AMC+ before it premieres on October 4. That is also when the finale for The Walking Dead is slated to air on linear television.

