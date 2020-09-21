Outlander notes: Sam Heughan, Graham McTavish work on audiobook







In the event that you did not know, Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish have a new project coming up in Clanlands. This is a book they wrote about their experiences traveling together in Scotland and filming Men in Kilts, and you can find more information about it over at their official website.

Now, we are pleased to tell you that the two actors are working on the next big thing associated with the project: An audiobook version! In a new post on Twitter, see below, you can see the two actors alongside each other following their first day of recording the book. This is something that they will likely continue to do over the coming days, and we are excited for the end result!

There are certainly plenty of reasons to check out a version of Clanlands in audio form. Take, for example, the vast number of people who are regularly on the go! This is an opportunity to be able to really appeal to multiple different demographics, and also produce something that capitalizes on the natural chemistry that Sam and Graham have with each other. After spending so long working on Outlander together, let alone this new show, they know each other backwards and forwards.

We’re sure that in the weeks to come, we’re going to have a chance to learn a little bit more about both Clanlands and Men in Kilts both — we know that it would be rather nice to finally have a premiere date on the latter! (Outlander season 6 has yet to receive a premiere date.)

