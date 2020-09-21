Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 filming set to begin Monday







For everyone who is excited to check out Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2, just know that we are another step closer.

While speaking on the E! pre-show today, Ted Danson revealed that the series, which stars in part his wife Mary Steenburgen, is going to be filming starting up tomorrow in Vancouver. We know a lot of work has been done over the past several weeks in order to ensure that the set is safe. There are a lot of measures that have been put into place, and we feel like the set will be similar to many others out there with PPE and social distancing.

Even though the series is going to be filming at some point over the course of the next few weeks, you’re still going to be stuck waiting for a long time to see the musical dramedy back on the air — it’s currently set to premiere at some point in 2021. Still, it makes sense for the show to film now so that it can take advantage of the slightly warmer weather that is going to be in British Columbia. You’re going to be seeing a lot of what you loved the first go-around again, in between vibrant musical numbers, heartfelt moments, and a little bit of humor at the same exact time. We know that some things will be different, but much of the signature tone is still going to remain here.

In the end, let’s just hope that Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is able to keep up the momentum from its first go-around. In the end, we don’t think that that there is a better form of escapism out there.

