Emmys 2020: Jimmy Kimmel opens show with monologue, fake audience







Tonight’s 2020 Emmys was a ceremony like no other, and for the opening, what we saw was rather simple: This is a show like no other.

Take, for example, the fact that Jimmy Kimmel hosted the show in front of a fake audience. Just to have a little bit of good humor, the monologue was intercut with footage from past shows. We hope that there are viewers out there who realize that this was fake at first. Kimmel celebrated the power of television during these hard times, as it was a way in order to ensure people could get by during difficult times.

We’ll be honest — we don’t love the fake-audience bit, mostly because it was somewhat distracting to whatever Jimmy was trying to say. We would’ve preferred an empty audience that wasn’t trying to play pretend with us. We will say that the monologue’s content at least felt like something we would see on Jimmy Kimmel Live! itself, which is something that hasn’t happened in normal form in quite some time. We saw him spoof Oklahoma, talk about Schitt’s Creek, and of course diss the very network that he is on.

We do like how the show eventually gave you an empty audience, save for cut-outs of all the nominees. Jason Bateman was also there to take part in a bit. The rest of the nominees appeared virtually in some sort of wall, which was one of the weirdest parts of the experience. The funniest bit here was Kimmel proclaiming that the winner would get a trophy thrown through their window.

So yea … this was the start of the show. We don’t think that this is going to feel normal to anyone out there. Still, kudos to the Emmys for finding a way to try and entertain during what is a super-tough time. -Matt

What do you think about the 2020 Emmys opening?

