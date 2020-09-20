Lovecraft Country episode 7 spoilers: Prepare for ‘I Am.’







Next week on HBO, you are going to get another big episode of Lovecraft Country — and this one is interesting just from the title alone.

So what are we looking at here? Think in terms of an installment named “I Am.,” and one that does seem to echo a lot of the major themes of the show. Identity has been a part of the narrative from the start — how people see themselves, and how they see the world around them. That idea of perspective has been hugely important to what you’ve seen on the show this season, and it’s only going to be more so as we inch ever closer to the end of the season. We think every episode is going to carry with it a wrinkle or two that is unique, and we’re going to have to prepare for that accordingly.

Just like with last week, though, HBO unfortunately isn’t all too keen to give us extended information in advance — there isn’t a synopsis out there ahead of time. There will be a promo that is released following the episode, so come back soon for that.

Based on what we’ve seen through most of Lovecraft Country season 1 to date, there is one thing we can say with confidence: The bar is set high for some great stuff ahead.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Lovecraft Country right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Lovecraft Country episode 7?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







