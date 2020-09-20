Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight, September 20?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Within this article, we’re going to give you yet another answer to that question!

We know that the last couple of weeks have been rough to anyone who is a fan of the HBO series. After all, there haven’t been any new episodes of the show for a while, and alas, the trend is going to continue for one more week. This is the final week off that we’ll have for a little while here, so that is the good news. The show is back come September 27 with new installments, and we have a feeling that we’re going to see a lot of them between now and the election.

If you’re over at HBO, there’s a pretty clear understanding behind the scenes that this is one of the most important times of the entire year. You’re in the thick of the election season, and there are so many issues that are set to define the next few months. We’re thinking that we’ll hear a lot about the Supreme Court in particular, following the sad passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg a couple of days ago.

So how long will the rest of this season last? We think that there will be new episodes until we inch closer to the end of November. This tends to be when the show concludes, and one of the things that we’re the most curious about there is whether or not we will see the show return to the studio. We know that some series are plotting to get back in their typical environments, but at the same time there’s no need to rush anything here. While Last Week Tonight is better in-studio, it’s done a fantastic job of making things work at home.

