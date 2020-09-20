Emmys 2020: Where to watch, live stream ‘red carpet’ pre-show







Want to get some more details on the 2020 Emmys, at least in terms of when you could watch or live stream the virtual red carpet show? Well, we’ve got some more information on that right now.

The first thing that is worth knowing here is that there will be no traditional red-carpet show this year, largely due to the fact that there is no proper in-person awards. While Jimmy Kimmel will still be hosting the show within a traditional setting, there is no live audience. The nominees will accept their awards virtually, and this is clearly going to be one of the strangest award shows that you ever have an opportunity to see.

So while there’s not going to be the traditional glitz and glamour, you will still have a chance to see some sort of a proper pre-show. The virtual red carpet show is going to begin tonight at 7:00 p.m. Eastern time, and you can watch it over at People TV. There will be appearances from a lot of familiar faces throughout this, and hopefully a little bit of fun at the same time.

At this point, the name of the game when it comes to the Emmys is strictly unpredictability. At this point, we really don’t have any clue what is going to happen at any given moment in time. Our hope is that there will be some funny moments mixed with some meaningful ones — we need a lot of inspiration during times like this and hopefully the show can provide that. There’s more than self-congratulation that does happen at some of these shows.

For those who don’t know at the moment, the 2020 Emmys are going to be kicking off starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on ABC. There is no live stream available other than through cable or streaming provider.

