Outlander star to cameo in Sam Heughan, Graham McTavish’s Men in Kilts







We know that Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish have a new series coming to Stars in Men in Kilts. It’s going to be informative, but also a visually-stunning and fun journey through Scotland. You’ll hear about the history of various castles and clans, let alone some potential callbacks to the series that made the two all the more famous on a global scale.

Now, we’re also quite happy to report that there will be another Outlander star that has a cameo in here, as well! Speaking in a new interview with TVLine to promote the show’s season 5 DVD / Blu-Ray set, Duncan Lacroix makes it clear that he will turn up at some point during the show: “You may just see me in it … It’s very brief, but yeah, look out for me.”

We do think that getting some Outlander actors beyond Sam and Graham on Men in Kilts is a good thing. It adds more Easter eggs for diehard fans of the show, and also gives us a chance to see more of the performers’ true personalities. This show doesn’t have a premiere date as of yet, but our hope is that we’ll have a chance to see episodes at some point before the end of the year.

Meanwhile, our hope is that Outlander season 6 is going to start filming before too long. Like with so many other things in the world, the global health crisis has slowed things down. The most important thing is safety, and that will be emphasized whenever the cast and crew do get back to work.

