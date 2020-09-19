The Walking Dead season 11: Lauren Cohan on final-season news







In the event that you didn’t know the bittersweet news already, here it is: The Walking Dead season 11 is poised to be the final one on AMC. Granted, it’s going to be a larger and more expansive version of the show than we’ve ever seen before, but we do have to prepare ourselves still to say goodbye over the next few years. There is something more coming in the Norman Reedus – Melissa McBride spin-off show, but who knows how many characters are going to appear in that?

For some more thoughts on The Walking Dead in video form, be sure to check out some of the latest below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our show playlist. We’ll have further news coming up…

At least for the next year or so, the news of the flagship series ending will allow people the chance to sit back, reflect, and ponder over all they’ve gone through — and Lauren Cohan is certainly one of these said people! She’s appeared on the vast majority of the seasons, and she’s set to come back and have a big part in the series’ endgame. In a new, remote interview on Live! with Kelly and Ryan, she did her best to describe the experience of wrapping up the show:

“We have two calendar years’ worth of stuff to shoot, so it’s still going to be on television for a significant period, but I feel two ways about it. I kind of got excited when we first announced [it was going away], just because fans and everybody who’s watched all this time and been part of our invested family is… We’re so lucky we’ve been going so long and it’s so exciting to say, ‘Okay, let’s all key in for this final season and watch it together’, and it makes me appreciate it.

“And then, people are so hungry for our whole universe still that it’s exciting because there will be spin-off possibilities [coming up].”

So long as Maggie survives the events of the show, we’re sure that there are chances we will see her elsewhere.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now on The Walking Dead!

What do you want to see on The Walking Dead season 11?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







