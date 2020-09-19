Station 19 season 4: First poster celebrates the team’s heroism







Earlier this week, the news came out that Station 19 season 4 now has an official premiere date! The firefighters are back on Thursday, November 12, where they will lead into a two-hour season premiere for Grey’s Anatomy.

Are things going to look different on the show this year? You have to think so! For starters, we’re seeing the series come on after a rather difficult year for these characters — Andy Herrera lost both Ryan and her father. Meanwhile, Maya has been forced to confront some key issues that stem from her past. Couple all of this with what is happening in the real world, and this could be the most stressful time for these characters yet.

We know that the global pandemic will be a part of the new season, just as it is with Grey’s Anatomy. Yet, we also get a sense that the team is going to do what it can to balance some of that out with lighter stories that tell you how these characters are getting through. It’s a monumental struggle for sure, but this show may still want to offer some hope. More than that, they may recognize that people need hope.

Based on the first season 4 poster below (via Entertainment Weekly), heroism is a theme that will be hit home time and time again here. It makes sense to do that now — firefighters are always doing what they can to help others, but at this point in history, they are at a greater risk than ever before. Their lives are on the line with the rescue, but also in terms of infection. We’ll see through this season how these characters handle the obstacles thrown at them, while also dealing with unique personal challenges, as well.

