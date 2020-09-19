Magnum PI season 3: Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks back on set







Are you prepared for the arrival of Magnum PI season 3 back on CBS? You’re going to have to wait more than likely a couple of months, but it is a relief to know that the show’s cast is back on set, getting back to work in the way that you’d expect.

In a new post on Instagram below from Perdita Weeks (Higgins), you can see a small tease of that work as she stands alongside her co-star Jay Hernandez. Both are wearing masks, and are also standing at a reasonable distance — a reminder of the challenging times that we are all in. While it’s unclear whether or not Magnum PI will dive into current events, most actors on various sets these days are wearing masks save for when they are acting in their scenes. We imagine that this is what is what is going on here, as well. Everyone is working to prioritize safety — that way, it’s possible that production can keep going as long as possible! With Hawaii Five-0 now over, this is one of the most important productions going consistently in the Aloha State.

As for what we imagine is coming for Higgins and Magnum, it probably starts with a new power dynamic thanks to Higgins’ “promotion” at the end of the last season — really a way to ensure that she can stay in the country. Through this, she may be able to have even more influence on Magnum, and even exert certain rules on him here and there. Of course, Thomas does not always follow said rules!

In the end, we do anticipate this show will be a lot of what you would expect — fun capers mixed with emotional moments that reflect on the past and make you all the more invested in the team. Despite what’s going on in the world, the show itself is unlikely to change all that much.

Related News – Take a look at the blessing ceremony the series had to kick off production

What do you most want to see when it comes to Magnum PI season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news related to the show. (Photo: CBS.)

View this post on Instagram All aboard the new normal. A post shared by Perdita Weeks (@perdita_weeks_) on Sep 17, 2020 at 6:21pm PDT

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







