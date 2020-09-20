Power Book II: Ghost episode 4 spoilers: Prepare for ‘The Prince’







Do you want to get a good sense of what’s coming on Power Book II: Ghost episode 4? Then prepare yourself now for an installment that is really going to show Tariq getting further in his quest to take over school. The title here is “The Prince,” and we could easily see that being a term to describe Michael Rainey Jr.’s character. Just think about it like this — he’s not in a position right now to call himself the king. He’s got a long way to go! Yet, being a prince is an evolution-of-sorts. He’s got himself in a place here where he can start to plan and get some money going.

Want to get some more news when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost in video form? Then be sure to watch our latest take at the bottom of this article! Once that happens, subscribe to Matt & Jess for other updates and then view our show playlist.

Of course, remember also that princes can be overthrown — there are still forces that are out there that could easily serve as a threat.

Want a few more details now on what is to come? Then we suggest that you check out the Power Book 11: Ghost episode 4 synopsis that we have for you below:

After Monet’s agreed to do business with him, Tariq initiates his play to control the drug market on campus, while insulating his and Monet’s involvement.

After reading this, the real curious question that we’ve got here is pretty simple: How are they gonna insulate themselves? We know that Monet probably has a number of different tools and ideas that she can employ, but the same can probably not be said for Tariq. He’s still a little bit green at this, and we hope to see at least some of that over time here.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now on Power Book II: Ghost

What do you most want to see when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember here to stick around for some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







