America’s Got Talent season 15 finale: Is there an actual favorite?







As we prepare for the America’s Got Talent season 15 finale event this coming Tuesday, we come bearing questions aplenty. One of the biggest ones is simply this: Is there even one act who is for sure better than all of the rest? Is there someone who is, far and away, the favorite to win the prize?

We have to say that this may be the most unpredictable season of the show to air in quite some time. Last year, it was clear for a long time that Kodi Lee would probably take the grand prize. The year before that, you could see that Shin Lim had a great chance. Darci Lynne was a consensus favorite, and so was Grace VanderWaal.

So what makes things so complicated this time? For starters, we would’ve said that Archie Williams was the favorite entering the semifinals, but he needed the Dunkin’ Save to advance. You can argue that Roberta Battaglia is up there on the list now, but she has to compete against two other young singers in Daneliya Tuleshova and Kenadi Dodds. Also, Cristina Rae’s presence could make it that a lot of these singers cancel each other out.

So while we still lean slightly towards Roberta being the favorite to win, there are some other acts to watch out for:

Brandon Leake – He’s the first spoken-word poet to be presented on this show, and he’s outstanding. His work is transformative and he may be the person we need to inspire us in a time like this.

Alan Silva – He’s got a wonderful story, and he’s one of the best acrobats to ever be on the show. We’ve never seen an act like him win, so there would be something great that comes with that happening this year.

Broken Roots – They have to be considered threats at this point — they’re not a personal favorite, but they have country leanings and we know there’s a voting block out there.

Who do you think is the most likely to win America’s Got Talent season 15?

