For Life season 2: Why the earlier-than-expected premiere date?







If you missed the news from earlier this week, For Life season 2 is dropping on ABC a little earlier than expected. The drama is coming back on Wednesday, November 18, and it will pick up presumably where season 1 left off. What is Aaron willing to do to get out of prison? That’s one of the primary questions that the season 1 finale raised, and we imagine that before too long, the series is going to deliver an answer.

We can’t speak too much to that, so with that in mind, we want to focus this video around a different question instead: Why is the show coming back for more new episodes so soon? At the end of this past spring, we didn’t expect to see the 50 Cent-produced show back so soon. So what changed? Let’s just say that it has a lot to do with the rather-stunning news that Stumptown is being canceled, after previously being renewed. What changed there? The global health crisis caused it to struggle to get back into production, and it was not going to be ready to air for quite a while still. Hence, the network deciding to go in a different direction.

For fans of For Life, at least, it must be a relief to see the show back sooner rather than later. While the ratings weren’t over-the-top spectacular for the show in season 1, it delivered a strong social following and some fantastic ratings after the fact. It did enough clearly to not only justify a renewal, but also being able to come back and air new episodes so soon.

Hopefully, we see ratings and support for the show that is such that we continue to see For Life be a stable part of the schedule for quite some time to come.

The fight for justice is not over yet. Aaron's story continues when #ForLife returns Wednesday, November 18 on ABC.

