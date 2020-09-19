Shameless season 11: Cameron Monaghan, Noel Fisher BTS







In case you had not heard the news as of yet, Shameless season 11 is officially in production! The cast and crew are currently working hard in order to ensure that there are new episodes coming at some point in the new year, and they are working to stay as safe as possible in the process.

What does that mean? Basically, that the cast is wearing masks pretty much any time that they are not filming, and that everyone is following as many guidelines as possible. The #1 priority is that everyone works to ensure that they are safe. We know that the pandemic is going to be addressed in some form on the show; Shameless is funny, but it is also about taking a hard look at working-class life and some of the struggles they face. It’s pretty clear at this point that the Gallaghers are going to be very much impacted by everything that is happening in the real world.

While the latest Twitter post from star Cameron Monaghan doesn’t give a whole lot away about the season, it does show him and Noel Fisher back at work with a very particular (and obscene) message for the virus. You can view that over at the link here.

So what are we hoping to see from Ian and Mickey in the final season? More so than anything, we’re hoping that there is an opportunity to explore a little bit more of what the world is like for them as a married couple. They don’t have to change dramatically in terms of their day-to-day life as a couple, but we want to see more of what they’re building towards — they deserve happiness after all they’ve gone through!

