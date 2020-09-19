Power Book II: Ghost episode 3 spoilers: Tejada family trouble







Tonight on Starz, Power Book II: Ghost is going to premiere on the app, and with that comes a chance to get to know the Tejada family better.

What do we know about them right now? This is a family-based criminal operation run by Monet, a woman who is just about as ruthless as they come in terms of what she brings to the table. She is smart, savvy, and capable of dropping bodies if it means getting ahead. She’s also trusting of her kids and has them playing particular roles. Diana is more of the intellectual, the careful planner; meanwhile, we’ve seen that Cain is more of the enforcer role.

So what happens when there’s a mistake? Can this whole operation get compromised? This is one of the things that could be explored within this episode, at least according to a new sneak preview that you can check out over here. This episode seems to really be your further introduction into the inner workings of this family, as the first two made more of a concentrated effort to try to introduce the world and all of the different highs and lows that you came to see in there. The longer that this story goes, the more that we presume we’re going to be seeing things like this play out where Monet’s family can’t keep a tight lid on stuff.

So how is Tariq going to ultimately get wrapped up further in this? That is something that this weekend’s new episode should spell out in a rather-big way…

What do you most want to see when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost episode 3?

