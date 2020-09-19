The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 spoilers: Who is Mrs. Keyes?







Production on The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 is underway at the moment in Toronto, and we’re very-much pleased to know a little more about a new character!

According to a new report coming in per Deadline, Mckenna Grace of The Haunting of Hill House is joining the Hulu series in a recurring role. She is playing Mrs. Keyes, described as a “sharply intelligent, teenaged wife of a much older Commander who rules her farm and household with confidence. She has a rebellious, subversive streak, and is calm and pious on the outside with turmoil, even insanity, on the inside.” This is a character who certainly sounds intriguing, though we have a hard time knowing for sure how the story will play out.

One of the things that we are currently assuming here, though, is that revolution is going to be one of the central themes for the story. After all, it’s been a huge theme of The Handmaid’s Tale from the very beginning. Yet, with June more awakened than ever and stakes in a higher spot, it’s easy to anticipate characters across the map interacting with one another in surprising ways.

Alas, we’re still going to be waiting a good while to see how this character immerses with the rest of the show. The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 is not slated to premiere until some point in 2021 — for now, the biggest thing that we can do is just celebrate the fact that we’re getting another batch of episodes in the first place. With so much uncertainty out there in the world, there was a time when it didn’t feel feasible to get new installments of anything within this calendar year.

