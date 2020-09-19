Blue Bloods season 11, NCIS: Los Angeles hyped in new CBS promo







We know that we’re inching ever closer to Blue Bloods, NCIS: Los Angeles, and some other CBS shows coming back on the air. Why not check out a new CBS promo celebrating that very thing?

Want to get some more news on Blue Bloods in video form? Then be sure to check out some of the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you do check that out, subscribe to Matt & Jess for some other news and then also view our playlist. We’ll have further news coming before long…

At the bottom of this article (courtesy of NCIS: LA star Eric Christian Olsen), you can see that preview with a few reminders of what we’ve been missing out on, and also what there is to be excited for. Unfortunately, there isn’t exactly an abundance of new footage in here — after all, Blue Bloods isn’t even in production yet and some other shows are just getting back to work. There is a lot of time to see promos with new footage in there.

What’s the overall theme of this preview? We’d argue that more than anything else, it’s about giving you some comfort — television marks an escape from the outside world, and we know that a lot of people need that in times like this. It’s true that a few of these shows are going to be writing in events from the real world, and maybe they will offer some different perspectives and ideas. No matter what, all of them will likely feel tonally similar to everything else that we have seen over the years.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods right now!

What do you want to see on Blue Bloods season 11 in particular?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

View this post on Instagram Excited to be coming back home. A post shared by Eric Christian Olsen (@ericcolsen) on Sep 17, 2020 at 12:28pm PDT

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







