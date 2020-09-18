Dancing with the Stars 29 spoilers: Kaitlyn Bristowe, Nelly’s next dances







What are Kaitlyn Bristowe, Nelly, and the rest of the Dancing with the Stars 29 cast going to perform next? Consider this article your early source for a lot of that.

This week, ABC put out all of the various song selections that you’re going to see the Stars performing to — and it’s fair to say that there’s a lot of variety within this. We’ve got upbeat, fun songs, and then also ones that dictate a slower pace. One of the things that is going to be important entering this episode is getting to see people performing at different speeds and showing off various sides to themselves.

Without further ado, go ahead and check out (per an ABC press release) the choices below.

head coach Monica Aldama (“CHEER”) and pro Val Chmerkovskiy dancing the Jive to “Shake It Off” by Taylor Swift

animal activist Carole Baskin (“Tiger King”) and pro Pasha Pashkov dancing the Viennese Waltz to “What’s New Pussycat” by Tom Jones

Kaitlyn Bristowe (“The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette”) and pro Artem Chigvintsev dancing the Foxtrot to “I Hope You Dance” by Lee Ann Womack

Super Bowl Champion Vernon Davis and pro Peta Murgatroyd dancing the Foxtrot to “We Found Love!” by Rihanna and Calvin Harris

TV and film actress Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe dancing the Foxtrot to “Counting Stars” by One Republic

Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson and pro Alan Bersten dancing the Samba to “Miss Independent” by Neyo

actress Justina Machado (“One Day at a Time”) and pro Sasha Farber dancing the Rumba to “When You Believe” by Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey

Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean and pro Cheryl Burke dancing the Foxtrot to “Ain’t That a Kick in the Head” by Dean Martin

Emmy® Award-winning host of “The Real” and sideline correspondent on “Holey Moley,” Jeannie Mai and pro Brandon Armstrong dancing the Cha Cha to “Roses” by SAINt JHN

TV and film actor Jesse Metcalfe and pro Sharna Burgess dancing the Foxtrot to “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac

GRAMMY®-winning rapper Nelly and pro Daniella Karagach dancing the Cha Cha to “Let’s Grove” by Earth, Wind & Fire

TV host Nev Schulman (“Catfish”) and pro Jenna Johnson dancing the Cha Cha to “Dynamite” by BTS

NBA superstar Charles Oakley (“The Last Dance”) and pro Emma Slater dancing the Cha Cha to “Never. Too Much” by Luther Vandross

actress Chrishell Stause (“Selling Sunset”) and pro Gleb Savchenko dancing the Rumba to “This is Me” by Keala Settle & “The Greatest Showman” ensemble

Olympic figure skater and on-air commentator Johnny Weir and pro Britt Stewart dancing the Tango to “Poker Face” by Lady Gaga

Of these, the Johnny Weir tango may be the most fun — we can already picture it in our head! We also think that Chrishell could be setting herself up for a comeback with her routine — it feels like it’s been long enough since we’ve heard a song from The Greatest Showman where it doesn’t automatically trigger a million different covers of it.

Who are you rooting for to win Dancing with the Stars 29?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

