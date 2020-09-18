This Is Us season 5: Is a Zoe return at some point possible?







One of the things that we’ve seen reverberated through This Is Us as of late is the complicated nature of Kevin’s romantic life. We’ve seen him with Sophie, get close to Cassidy, and he’s also now expecting a baby with Madison after the two spent one night together.

So what about Zoe? This was Kevin’s primary relationship for the bulk of season 3, but the two weren’t able to make it work over his thoughts about having kids. We were somewhat surprised that she didn’t turn up at the end of season 4 when so many past loves made a cameo, but as it turns out, there was a reason for that. Here’s some of what Melanie Liburd had to say to TVLine (while discussing her new show Power Book II: Ghost), while also explaining whether or not she could return in the future:

Oh, I hope so. I mean, I was going to go back for the end of Season 4, but we just couldn’t make scheduling work because I’m in New York. But I would love to go back. I miss those guys, they’re so lovely. Every time I bump into Dan Fogelman [executive producer], he’s like, “Yeah, we’ll get Zoe back at some point.”

The good thing about Zoe is that there’s always going to be an organic reason to bring the character back because she does have natural ties to Randall. She is Beth’s cousin, after all, and the two have an extremely close relationship. We’re not sure when it will be, but we’d be surprised if we never saw Zoe on the series again at some point.

