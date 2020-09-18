Ratched season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix? Premiere date hopes







Is Ratched renewed for a season 2 at Netflix, and if so, when is it going to be coming on the air? Within this article, we’ll do our part to share more information on all of these subjects.

Before we do too much else here, though, let’s start with what we know: There is another season coming to Netflix! Back when the Ryan Murphy series first got the green light, it was given a two-season order. That doesn’t come as some big surprise, given that we’re talking about a prequel-of-sorts to One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and also one that stars Sarah Paulson as the title character. Murphy does a fantastic job with these sort of shows when it comes to delivering on a premise and delivering a visual style that is clearly its own.

While reviews for the series have fallen somewhat all over the map, the good news is that there can already plans to continue filming … though it’s unclear when that will happen. Like with the vast majority of shows out there, Ratched is going to have to pace itself due to the global health crisis. That is making a lot of live-action productions go through all sorts of difficult regulations.

Based on the fact that there were eight episodes in season 1, our assumption is that season 2 is going to have 10. Our hope, for now, is that we’ll see new episodes at some point in 2022. We won’t be altogether mad if we see something more before then, but we’re trying to be realistic with our expectations. We’re sure that there will be a few more details sprinkled in occasionally as we get closer to a filming start date.

For now, the most important thing creatively is that Ratched continues to bring the drama, pain, and horror that you saw during the first-go around this year.

What do you want to see when it comes to a Ratched season 2 at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







