A Million Little Things season 3 spoilers: Answers coming on Eddie







Is Eddie still alive on A Million Little Things season 3? We know that this is one of the primary questions that a lot of people have. There are going to be answers coming — as a matter of fact, you won’t be forced to wait all that long in order to get them!

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, showrunner DJ Nash made it very clear that they are not stringing along whether or not the character made it through getting hit by a car at the end of the season:

We will find out in the first episode whether or not he survives … While I don’t like to share spoilers, I do, however, like to tease. So I will say this: Katherine and Theo’s life will never be the same.

Make of that whatever you will. We think that there are plenty of ways that Eddie can survive and Nash’s statement can be true; our hope is that he does make it through, but is faced with a totally new paradigm on what his life is and what his future will look like. Of course, it’s possible that he could die and appear in some sort of alternate ways moving forward; no matter what happens, we have a hard time thinking that the character’s story is fully over at the moment.

For the time being, we think that the season 3 premiere of A Million Little Things is slated to premiere on ABC when you get around to November. Hopefully, production will continue to move forward as it is and everyone will stay safe while they work on making these new episodes as awesome as possible.

