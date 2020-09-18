Harley Quinn renewed for season 3, coming to HBO Max







For everyone eager to see Harley Quinn stick around for a little while longer, consider this piece your slice of good news!

Today, HBO Max confirmed that they are bringing over the Kaley Cuoco-led animated series to their service after two years at DC Universe, which is rebranding as more of a comics-specific service rather than one producing scripted content. This is great news, given that this show manages to bring more entertainment in a short amount of time than almost anything else out there on television. It’s comical, absurd, and also has some pretty fantastic versions of iconic Batman characters. Sure, it’s definitely not for young viewers, but isn’t that ultimately the point here?

Ultimately, it makes sense for HBO Max to want to give this series a little more of a show for a multitude of reasons. Take, for starters, the fact that Harley is one of the more well-known characters within the DC Universe at this point. It also gives them something that is fairly stable when it comes to how it can be produced during the pandemic. To be frank, a lot of other shows are going to struggle to get a lot of new episodes out there due to all of the things that are going on health-wise. Work on this show can be done remotely.

Our hope is that new episodes will land on the streaming service at some point in 2021 — it’s far too early to speculate on a premiere date, but we think this show will be most successful when it can put out a new batch of episodes ever year and continue to keep people talking as much as possible.

What do you think about Harley Quinn being renewed for a season 3?

Do you have any idea for potential stories that you want to see down the road? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: HBO Max.)

