Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Possible nominees & drama







We’re at the start of another Head of Household cycle in the Big Brother 22 All-Stars house today and with that in mind, there are new things to talk about.

Unfortunately, a lot of the news that we’ve got isn’t exactly great news if you are rooting for some of the underdogs in the house. Memphis is the new Head of Household and, at least for the time being, he’s probably nominating at least two of the Da’Vonne, Kevin, and David trio. We know that some people within the Committee would like to see Da’Vonne and Kevin on the block, mostly because they are the more established duo and David is perceived as being more of a loner. Memphis isn’t really telling many people his actual plan, though, and it sounds like he doesn’t want to tell Cody what he’s doing until after the Veto. (Why do that?)

Anyhow, one of the problems with the outside of the house at the moment is that they are not doing all that much in order to help themselves here. Take, for example, Da’Vonne lashing out at David and thinking that he flipped on the vote and tried to get Ian out of the game. Nicole and some members of the Committee talked about pinning Nicole’s vote on David and for the time being, that seems to be working. She doesn’t want to talk to him or trust him, and there are some serious frustrations that are going along with that.

