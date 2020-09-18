Big Brother 22 All-Stars: Was Ian Terry, Tyler Crispen evicted?







Was Ian Terry or Tyler Crispen evicted on Big Brother 22 All-Stars? This episode tonight determined the first member of the jury.

Through most of what we saw on the show tonight, the edit was all very-much leaning towards Ian being the one to go. The feeds have been chaotic, but before they went down it looked as though he had the support of Kevin, Da’Vonne, David, and that was it. He’d have to scramble to find someone else in there, and that is putting it mildly. It’s pretty unlikely to do that within the final few hours leading into the eviction.

In terms of the speeches, we have to say that these were fairly straightforward. There weren’t really many surprises in here, and Ian didn’t make any attempt to stir things up or cause any chaos. When Ian didn’t cast a vote to evict Tyler, we knew that we were probably in some trouble. The votes came in, and Ian was evicted with five votes cast in his direction and three to evict Tyler. He was classy on his way out, and he fought a lot leading up to the bitter end. It’s a bummer to see him go, that much we know for sure.

Ian remained classy in his final talk with Julie, not that this is much of a surprise.

