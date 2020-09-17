NeNe Leakes leaving Real Housewives of Atlanta, again







For the second time in the series’ history, NeNe Leakes is set to issue a farewell to The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

In a new video posted on YouTube — one packed with plenty of emotion — the reality star/actress made it clear that she was ready to depart the series prior to the start of season 13. She was there from the very beginning of the series, and even though she did have a brief hiatus a few years back, she is one of the most recognizable faces within the entire Bravo franchise. She’s gone on to do other television work and appear elsewhere in reality TV — she’s one of those personalities that is partly responsible for making this franchise what it is across all shows.

Ultimately, one of the big points that NeNe hammered home within her new video is the legacy that she and her fellow cast members created over the years:

“I started on The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2008. We took off like a rocket [soon after] … You could have never told me that I would start on this little show and it would still be going strong 13, 14 years later, and it is. I’m just so happy that I can say that I was a part of a genre that opened up doors for Black ensemble reality shows to step up and be a part of what we all now love so much. Reality TV.”

We know that the Real Housewives franchise is still going strong, kicking off a new chapter in Salt Lake City to go along with many of the other ones that are currently out there. We know that there are a number of reasons for the long-term success, but we think the biggest one is escapism. You have a chance to check out these shows and through that, you get a window into a totally different world that is very much different from your own.

