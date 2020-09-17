Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Is Ian getting evicted?







We’re now a mere matter of hours away from Thursday’s Big Brother 22 All-Stars episode airing, and the #1 question that we’ve got is all about Ian.

Is there a way for Ian to stick around this week? We certainly wanted to hope that there was a chance to make it happen today, and it does seem like there was interest on the part of David, Da’Vonne, and Kevin to try and flip the vote. It’s something that they’ve wanted to do for a while — put feelers out there to try to make something happen, and then go from there. The hope was that these three voted one way, and maybe if Nicole saved Ian or there was a hinky vote, Dani would be forced to break the tie.

So what was the primary mistake that this trio made? Well, it’s mostly a mistake that Kevin made, as he went and repeated info on the plan to Dani. This put the entire group in a position where it solidifies further that Nicole can’t hand him a pity vote, which means in turn that we’re going to be seeing less of a chance of a hinky vote elsewhere. We still think it’d be hilarious if Enzo cast one to make Nicole look bad, but we do understand that the odds of that in the end are pretty low. We just want to see chaos for the sake of chaos, and tonight could prove to be really fun because of that.

