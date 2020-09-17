The Rookie season 3 premiere date delayed, still MIA at ABC







While ABC announced the bulk of their premiere dates for the fall today, there are still questions aplenty surrounding The Rookie season 3. The show was not on the schedule, even though filming is slated to begin on the series before too long.

So what is up here, and why didn’t the network go ahead and place it on the schedule? We think a lot of it has to do with the delayed start to production. Many other series including The Good Doctor, Grey’s Anatomy, and A Million Little Things are already in production, and typically shows like to be at least several weeks ahead of where they are in terms of airing new episodes. It takes some time in order to get post-production underway.

We know that the delay here is going to be frustrating to some people out there who are fans of The Rookie, but in our mind, it’s for the best. It’s better to have a show come out on its own terms and with a production that is safe for all parties involved. Remember that The Rookie not only has to deal with pandemic-related production measures, but we’re sure that there have also been talks as to how to handle the important subjects of the day like police brutality and inter-departmental reform. This is a show that should be a reflection on the real world.

Our hope is that, at the latest, we’ll see the new season premiere early next year. ABC may have a further announcement over the coming weeks. Just be glad that things aren’t going here the way of Stumptown, which was canceled after it could not find a way to kick off production in the midst of everything that is going on. It previously had a season 2 renewal, making the situation all the more infuriating.

