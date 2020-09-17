Double Shot at Love season 2 finale spoilers: Pauly D & Nikki’s future







Next week on MTV, the Double Shot at Love season 2 finale is going to arrive. So what can you expect to see from it? This could be an installment where relationships are on the line and we’ll have to see how some of it shakes out. Could Pauly and Nikki end up being together? What about Vinny and Maria?

We will admit that at this point, some of the relationships within this show have lasted so much longer than we would have ever expected. We weren’t sure what to make of any of this when the series started, mostly because we just assumed that this entire show was going to be light and comedic. It was hard to ever assume that we were going to be here in a spot where we would actually see some of these bonds develop a little bit more.

Below, we have the full A Double Shot at Love season 2 finale synopsis with some further news as to what to expect:

On their last day in Vegas, Pauly and Nikki must make a difficult decision about their relationship. Vinny and Maria consider their future together. And Derynn must decide if she will stay in Vegas for Pretty Ricky.

Ultimately, we hope that there are at least some updates at the end of the finale as to what the future holds for some of these people. We’ll especially appreciate it given that this may be one of the last opportunities that we have to see more of the Jersey Shore universe for a while. We know that there are more episodes coming for the flagship series, but there is no clear indication as to when we’ll get to see them.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Double Shot at Love

What do you want to see when it comes to the Double Shot at Love season 2 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for some other news on the show. (Photo: MTV.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







