Supernatural season 15: Show boss on potential series finale changes







We know that the global health crisis has led to a number of different changes across the board for a number of different television shows. Many were forced to delay filming, and some have had to alter their storylines and their scripts. Many true-life shows are attempting to do their best to even write in the pandemic.

With Supernatural, they don’t have to feel all of the same pressure. This is a show that exists within its own world, and because of that, they can focus more on what they want to. With that being said, though, there are some other complications related to the health crisis — think in terms of how things are written or shot.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, executive producer Andrew Dabb concedes that there are going to be some changes needed for the series finale. With that being said, the overall ending and story are not going to be any different:

“In some cases, we had to simplify the [pathways] to get there … For example, for the finale, we had a big, super extravagant thing planned for that episode, and it wasn’t feasible. But we found an alternative to get to the same place, plot-wise and, more importantly, emotionally, that worked great. So it’s about being adaptable. We had to do some rewriting, but nothing that changed fundamentally what the show is or where it was going.”

“[The] storyline [for the series finale] is unchanged … Like I said, some of the scene work is different. There aren’t as many bad guys in a scene as we would normally have because of [filming] restrictions. But in terms of plot, in terms of character, nothing is fundamentally different.”

It is nice to know that Supernatural will get the ending it deserves because of everything going on in the world.

