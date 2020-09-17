Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Is Ian’s fate sealed?







We are now less than 24 hours away from the latest Big Brother 22 All-Stars episode airing on CBS, and we wish we could say that we had good news. Ian is on the block opposite Tyler, and despite him being a fan favorite, there is no clear path for him to get out of this situation.

As a matter of fact, Ian is starting to realize that a lot of the votes are already decided.

Ian learning a good bit of bad news about his fate in the game kicked off earlier today, when Memphis clued him in that he had no intention of voting for him. As for the reasoning why, it had mostly to do with the fact that he perceived him as a threat — we know the reality is that Ian just isn’t a part of the Committee alliance, otherwise known as what Memphis is trying to protect. (Tyler is one of the people who is a part of that group.)

Tonight marks the halfway party within the game, and we know the feeds will be down for a good while as everyone gets a chance to celebrate that. Unfortunately for Ian, it’s also likely to be his last stint of time in the game and it may be hard for him to campaign at this particular moment. While Nicole may want him to stay, it’s hard to think of four other people — Da’Vonne and Kevin are interested, but David has been stubborn and it’s hard to think of another name. Dani seems unlikely to break a tie in his favor.

