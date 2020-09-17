America’s Got Talent: Are Kenadi Dodds, BAD Salsa, Max Major safe?







Tonight, we reached the final America’s Got Talent results show of the semifinals, and of course the stakes were through the roof! Just five more acts make it to the finale — three automatically, one via the Dunkin’ Save, and then also one courtesy of the judges. We expect a lot of singers to move on … isn’t that just the way of things with this show?

Want some more news on America’s Got Talent in video form? Then watch the latest below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess for other updates and then also view our full show playlist for more…

Let’s start with the ones currently up for the Dunkin’ Save — Max Major, Kenadi Dodds, and BAD Salsa. Of this group, we were rooting for BAD Salsa — by far, they were the most entertaining of the three, let alone the most original. The finale would be weird without them!

The three acts put though automatically by America are such that they generated a LOT of different responses. Daneliya Tuleshova performed last on the night, so it made a good bit of sense that she would get the support. Cristina Rae, at this point, seems to be one of the favorites to win the whole show. We’re a little more shocked about the Bello Sisters, mostly because hand-balancing and acrobatics aren’t often appreciated — also, they made it through over WAFFLE Crew, which isn’t something we anticipated beforehand.

As for the final Dunkin’ Save, that went to Kenadi! The judges then had to decide between Max and BAD Salsa, and the judges opted to save BAD Salsa. They’ve officially made it to the finale!

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to America’s Got Talent right now!

What do you think about the latest America’s Got Talent results?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







