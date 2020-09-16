The 100 season 7 episode 14: Where is Bellamy? Is he really dead?







As we watch The 100 season 7 episode 14 tonight, one thing feels clear: There will be a pretty big shadow hanging over much of it.

If you are like us, you’re going to have a weird feeling in your stomach watching the show without Bellamy being a part of it. Sure, we’ve had episodes without Bob Morley before, but there was always the reality that he was still out there. Even earlier this season when it looked temporarily like he was gone, we still felt like eventually, he would be back.

It’s different now. If Bellamy was somehow going to be brought back, it would go against everything that we’ve seen with the show as of late. We’ve seen interviews already confirming his fate, Morley has spoken out already, and showrunner Jason Rothenberg already issued a statement talking about the character’s fate. Bellamy, at least in terms of a physical presence, is gone.

So what is meant to remain here? Think in terms of legacy, and the emotional impact that this character is going to have on a lot of other people within the world of the show. Also, it’s a reminder of what the central theme of The 100 is perhaps more than anything else: It’s about survival, and seeing if characters can find a way to ensure through a lot of the terrible things that they go through. We hope that there is a chance at least a few people make it through, just because we want to believe still in the future of these worlds. With a return to Earth in tonight’s episode, we are coming to a place in which things start to feel a little bit more full-circle. We can reflect on where we’ve been through this series, but also where there is still left to visit.

