The 100 season 7 episode 15 spoilers: ‘The Dying of the Light’







Want to get a good sense of what is coming on The 100 season 7 episode 15? May we introduce you to “The Dying of the Light,” one of the show’s most-important episodes yet — and it almost has to be by default. There are only two more coming in the series, and each one of them is going to be stuffed full of important moments and scenes that could leave your jaw on the floor. They almost have to be to justify the whole journey.

Of course, we understand fully if there are still people in mourning — this show has really ripped out hearts over the course of this season. To think, we’re not even at the end yet and there may be plenty more coming in the way of hardship.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The 100 season 7 episode 15 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming:

CLOSING IN – Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) mount a desperate rescue mission as the Disciples close in on what they want. Lindsey Morgan, Bob Morley, Richard Harmon, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star. Ian Samoil directed the episode written by Kim Shumway (#714). Original airdate 9/23/2020.

Through much of this episode, we imagine that it’s almost going to feel cinematic — this show has always had that sort of survival action-movie quality to it, and we feel like the writers have probably done a good job to save back some key moments until this point.

In our mind, don’t be surprised if there is some sort of big cliffhanger at the end of this episode leading into whatever is next — it just makes a whole lot of sense to keep everyone waiting with bated breath to see the end of the journey.

