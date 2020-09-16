Is Love Island USA new tonight on CBS? The upcoming show schedule







Is Love Island USA new tonight on CBS? You may come into this article with that question and others, and we’ve got more info within!

Let’s go ahead now and get a little bit of the bad news out of the way — there is no new episode of the show coming on the network. As for the reasoning why, it has a lot to do with the network airing a broadcast of the Academy of Country Music Awards. That is keeping both this show and Big Brother off the air for a little while, so you’re going to be waiting a bit in order to see either one of them.

So when is Love Island coming back? Think in terms of tomorrow where it will return in its normal 9:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot. It will then follow that up with new episodes on Friday and Saturday, with the latter being its More to Love special that it has been doing for the entirety of the season so far.

Love Island continues to hum away at a steady pace, bringing perhaps an even better cast than season 1. Even though its ratings are slightly lower with a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic, what really matters here is that it brings in younger viewers to a network that wants them so badly. That’s one of the reasons why they are committing to this show, and we’re curious to see just how things continue to build here moving forward. Our hope is that over time, we’re going to continue to get a good sense as to precisely how it’s faring and what CBS either likes or doesn’t like about this current batch of episodes.

Rest assured, though, that this hiatus isn’t going to be some permanent thing — it’s more like a one-time occasion.

