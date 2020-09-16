America’s Got Talent: Daneliya Tuleshova sings ‘Who You Are’







Tonight’s America’s Got Talent episode featured a performance from none other than Daneliya Tuleshova. We know that she is immensely talented — with that in mind, she has a great chance to move forward in the next round.

Typically, performers who are at the end of the show do carry with them a great chance of moving forward — why would we think anything different now? It just makes sense for people to want to vote for her, as well — young singers tend to fare well, they’re relatable to viewers, and they often are promoted well. Daneliya also has a prominent following already — even if some of them are international and that doesn’t always help with the voting.

As for what Daneliya chose to sing for her performance tonight, we opted to go for the Jessie J classic “Who We Are.” Her voice was extraordinary, not that this is going to be a shock to a lot of people out there. We would’ve probably toned back the background music a little bit or at least built it throughout the singer. The best part of the whole performance was when the focus was slowly on her voice. She has some great runs and you can tell that she loves what she does.

Will this be enough to put her in the finale? It remains to be seen, but it’s a strong way to end the show and it’s her making her case clear that she is worthy of getting some votes from the public.

What do you think about the latest America’s Got Talent performance from Daneliya Tuleshova?

