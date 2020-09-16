Law & Order: SVU season 22: Ice T teases production changes, story







In the event that you haven’t heard the news as of yet, Law & Order: SVU season 22 is already in production. There is a lot to be excited about here, for sure, as this show does mean a lot to a number of people out there.

Of course, filming for the series this go-around is going to be atypical — more so than, ultimately, it has ever been before. The entire cast and crew are going to have to accommodate for some very unusual circumstances that are being thrown at them — they have a global health crisis that still impacts their jobs, after all.

Just in case you are wondering just what the experience on set is actually like, here is what Ice T had to say in a new post on Twitter:

It’s hard to explain the new way we’re working to stay safe. The entire crew stays in masks all day. We [need to take a] test every day. We rehearse in masks and ONLY remove em for the short moments we actually film. Then back on. We wanna stay safe AND keep filming.

Ice also made it clear how the characters on the screen will reflect what’s going on in the real world, especially in terms of masks:

Not actually wearing mask in full scenes, or you’d never see us talk… But you will sometimes see us remove them, and we are social distancing in this first episodes scenes.

Finally, the actor/rapper confirmed that the show is tackling just about every single topic that is going on in the real world — SVU has always been topical, and we know that will continue to be the case.

It’s wonderful to know that SVU is back to work, and that all parties involved are taking the pandemic seriously. We know that this is a difficult world that we’re living in, but we think it’s not lost on anyone behind the scenes or in front of the camera how important this show is to a lot of people. It can be a light in some very difficult times.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SVU right now!

What do you want to see when it comes to Law & Order: SVU season 22?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







