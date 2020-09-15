Survivor season 41 reportedly looking at multiple locations







Over the weekend, all signs indicated that Survivor season 41 was going to be on hold for a rather-long time — think in terms of all the way until the spring, and that’s just talking about filming.

Yet, are there some signs that things are changing? Signs point towards yes, though we’re not at a point right now where we can say, with absolute certainty, that they will. According to a new report coming in from Deadline, CBS is still looking at multiple options to see when they can get the show back into production. Fiji (their typical filming location these days) is still in contention, but other countries are being looked at, as well. We still think that Survivor would like to be back in the island nation, thanks to the established setup that is there in between abundant beaches and localized hotel access for the crew. Yet, regulations there are very strict amidst the global health crisis and for understandable reasons.

Ultimately, Survivor is going to have to look at whatever they think is the best, most realistic option for the immediate future. We’re fine with waiting if that is deemed best, since this is a series with a large, international crew and also one that doesn’t benefit from coming across as watered-down. We’re sure that no matter when it does start, there will be rigorous health and safety protocols in place. The reports from the weekend suggested that we’ll see the show back in fall 2021, and unless the producers find an alternate plan and soon, it’s hard to imagine it back too much sooner. After all, there’s no way that CBS airs a season of the show next summer, and they probably need to film by end of year/January to have something read to air in the spring.

Since this is a fluid situation, we’ll of course have more updates as they come.

Is there any chance to see Survivor season 41 on the air this fall?

