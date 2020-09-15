The Mandalorian season 2 trailer is here, with plenty of The Child







For those who haven’t heard the news as of yet, The Mandalorian season 2 is set to arrive on Disney+ come October 30. What’s there to be excited about here? Based on the latest trailer, the answer is rather simple: A lot. This is going to be a jam-packed season with a lot of chaos across the board … and, of course, plenty of The Child.

It goes without saying that the moment, but the character otherwise known as Baby Yoda has become a fan favorite online. It makes sense for Jon Favreau and Disney to push this character as much as possible, and that’s what they do in the trailer as the title character continues their mission. This entire preview is visually stunning, and gives you a sense of visually-stunning locations, new faces, and signature action. There are high stakes, but it’s also somewhat smaller in scale than the main movies — and we appreciate that. There is something about honing in on something a little more specific that we appreciate greatly.

Ultimately, the best news production-wise is simply that the show was able to wrap things up before the start of the global pandemic, meaning that nothing on-screen will be impacted too much. That is especially great news for Disney+, which is being hit hard content-wise by the events of the past several months. It launched with a fantastic catalogue, but since that time has had to face a reality where it may have less in the way of new originals. This is their flagship show, and one that really helped them get off the ground right away.

In terms of the cast, Timothy Olyphant, Katee Sackhoff, and Rosario Dawson are going to be among the most notable be additions. So yeah … there’s a lot to look forward to.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to The Mandalorian

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Mandalorian season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember here to stick around to get some more news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Disney+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







