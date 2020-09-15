The 100 season 7 episode 14 video: Dealing with the aftermath of death







The 100 season 7 episode 14 is set to air on The CW tomorrow night, and we don’t think that we have to tell you how powerful this is going to be. How could it not be when you consider some of the current circumstances?

“A Sort of Homecoming” is the first episode we are seeing since the death of Bellamy, and as you would imagine, this is a tragedy that is hitting all of the characters hard and in their own strange-and-unique ways. There is universal impact that a death is going to have, and Clarke will be struggling with what was done. It’s such that a lot of the trauma and mourning is going to overshadow some of the big events of the episode — namely, the return to Earth. It is big and beautiful but it’s hard to focus on any of that while dealing with some of the turmoil that is directly in front of everyone.

Want to get a slightly better sense of what’s coming? Then we’d suggest that you check out the video below! In this, you can see show executive producer Jason Rothenberg alongside actress and director Jessica Harmon and then co-executive producer and writer Sean Crouch. The three discuss the process of building this episode, the primary focus, and also how Harmon has a delicate balancing act in this episode. Typically, actor/directors don’t have a lot of time in front of the camera when they are behind it; that is not going to be the case here!

We’ve said it a few times over, but it bears repeating one more time here — we understand that The 100 is an especially emotional show at the moment, and we hope that through all of the sadness, there is some sort of hope. There needs to be to make the entire journey worth it.

