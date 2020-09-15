Outlander video: A new Sam Heughan – Sophie Skelton deleted scene







Today marks the official launch of the Outlander season 5 DVD and Blu-Ray Collector’s edition, so what better way to celebrate than another deleted scene?

Just in case you want another reason to get this into your collection, the video below (via Glamour) gives you a good sense of how Jamie (Sam Heughan) tackles giving his daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton) relationship advice. He taps into his own experiences as he tries to help Brianna understand why Roger is no longer communicating. This comes from the middle of the season, shortly after the Battle of Alamance when Roger was nearly killed.

These scenes are always fantastic to have — even if they aren’t always necessary to furthering the overall story (hence, the reason for them being cut), it is quite nice to have that added bit of context as to why characters feel the way that they do. This is also one of the benefits to getting the DVD or Blu-Ray, as opposed to just watching the show online via the Starz app or eventually Netflix. There are a lot of tidbits and behind-the-scenes goodies that you get here that really take you into the world of the show. That’s to go along with the Outlander Untold scenes, which were created specifically for the collection — they’re not deleted scenes, since they were never intended to be a part of the actual show in the first place. We still personally consider them to be canon, largely because they were created to be a compliment.

Now, let’s just keep crossing our fingers and hope that there is some more news on Outlander season 6 coming before too long…

