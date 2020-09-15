Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: The current state of the vote







We’re now on the other side of the Veto Ceremony on Big Brother 22 All-Stars, so who is most likely to be evicted?

For those of you who are Ian fans, there is a serious cause for concern when it comes to his status in the game right now. We do think that he’s a great player, but he is facing an uphill battle. Cody is clearly in control of a lot of what the Committee wants to do, and he’s not budging on keeping Tyler. At the moment, it would take Nicole, Da’Vonne, David, and Kevin voting to keep Ian in the game, and Dani would then have to break the tie.

So why isn’t that going to happen? It feels like a big motivating factor here is fear — because Nicole and Dani don’t want to ruffle feathers in their alliance, they may be okay letting Ian go. Nicole hates it, but she may run the risk on flipping on an entire alliance to keep him.

The biggest problem for Ian right now is that he just doesn’t realize how much danger that he’s in — that’s why for the next day or so, the biggest thing that he can do is listen. He needs to understand more of how to campaign, and then he can really do that. The objective should be to paint Tyler as untrustworthy, and someone who can also easily win if he makes it to the end of the game. Since Ian has already won, maybe that makes him less of a target.

