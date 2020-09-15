Dancing with the Stars 29: Carole Baskin, Pasha Pashkov end premiere







Tonight’s Dancing with the Stars 29 closed with a performance from none other than Carole Baskin. Why is she a part of this show? That’s something we’re still trying to figure out.

Carole is, by far, the most controversial contestants of the season — and we’re not really sure what her fanbase is going to be out there. We can’t say that we’re altogether surprised that she was cast, though, largely due to the fact that this is a franchise that loves to throw controversial people out there onto the ballroom floor. It’s just an enormous part of their DNA by and large.

Want to get some more news on Dancing with the Stars in video form? Then check out our latest discussion below! After you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our series playlist. We’ll have more updates soon enough.

So what did Carole and her partner Pasha perform in the premiere? We knew entering the episode that her song choice was “Eye of the Tiger” — go figure, given her noteworthy status from Tiger King.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dancing with the Stars!

What did you think about Carole Baskin on Dancing with the Stars 29?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, be sure stick around for some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







